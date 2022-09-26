WC Walker & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.82. 3,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

