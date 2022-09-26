Wealthpoint LLC Acquires Shares of 2,383 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.35. The stock had a trading volume of 227,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $152.64 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

