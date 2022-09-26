Wealthpoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,838,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,756,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,183,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,530,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.22. 12,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,379. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08.

