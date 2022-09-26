Wealthpoint LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after buying an additional 117,634 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HDV traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.41. 41,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,336. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97.

