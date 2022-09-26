Wealthpoint LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,526,000 after acquiring an additional 132,371 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 255,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,541. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.89 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

