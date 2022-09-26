Wealthpoint LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

