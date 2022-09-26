Wealthpoint LLC Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

