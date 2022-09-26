Wealthpoint LLC Takes $262,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,356. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

