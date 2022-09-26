Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Down 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

NYSE:AMT traded down $7.63 on Monday, hitting $221.18. The stock had a trading volume of 77,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.78. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

