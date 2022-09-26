Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.45 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 37.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 34,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.70. 130,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.73 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

