Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 22,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Target by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 132,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,697,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

TGT stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.54. 188,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,045. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

