Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.87. 37,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.