Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 960 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $122.90. 20,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average is $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

