Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $137.63. 730,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

