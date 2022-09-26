Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,164. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.