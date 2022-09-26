Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $157,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $667,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

A traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,483. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $173.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

