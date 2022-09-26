Wedbush Boosts Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target to $19.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 162.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FENC. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 3,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

