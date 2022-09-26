Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

9/16/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $692.00 to $775.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $740.00 to $925.00.

9/9/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $735.00 to $815.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $851.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $625.00.

9/9/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $630.00 to $756.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $718.00 to $790.00.

9/8/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $536.00.

8/9/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $655.00.

8/4/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $757.00 to $788.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $619.00 to $625.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of REGN traded down $11.23 on Monday, hitting $686.10. 696,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,334. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $626.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

