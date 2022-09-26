Whelan Financial Purchases Shares of 2,022 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Whelan Financial acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.00. 355,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,511,112. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

