Whelan Financial Sells 2,258 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whelan Financial cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.31. 15,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,569. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

