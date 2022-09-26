William Blair Begins Coverage on Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.