Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $116.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

