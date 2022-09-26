Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $48.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.37. 289,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

