Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $9.15 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,010 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000. Shell accounts for approximately 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $228,638,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,619. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $183.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

