Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

