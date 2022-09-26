Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 6,552 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 281,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 145,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.83. 847,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,092,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

