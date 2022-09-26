Win Advisors Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $108,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $126,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,132. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,834. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.