Win Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.96. 43,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

