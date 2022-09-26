Win Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Catalent accounts for approximately 0.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Catalent by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Catalent by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Catalent by 22.3% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Catalent by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.74 and a 1-year high of $141.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

