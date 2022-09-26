Win Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Win Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,269 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SUSA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,680. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69.

