Win Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,973,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,112 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

RY traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,448. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $89.90 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

