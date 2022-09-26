Win Advisors Inc. Purchases 839 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5,243.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up 0.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox Trading Down 1.3 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.