Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $228,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.93. The stock had a trading volume of 588,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

