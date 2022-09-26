Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.24. 227,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.49 and its 200 day moving average is $240.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $208.10 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

