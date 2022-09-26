Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Wings (WINGS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Wings has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $363,176.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,106.15 or 1.09877289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064947 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

