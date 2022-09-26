Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.82

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1,461.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.