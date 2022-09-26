YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
NYSE:YPF opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
