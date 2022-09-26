YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $4,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $4,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $2,657,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

