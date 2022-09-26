Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.72.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 135.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

