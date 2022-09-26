Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $21.37. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 3,523 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,834 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after buying an additional 1,033,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after buying an additional 53,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.