Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 19,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,155,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $753.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.