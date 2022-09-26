Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 19,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,155,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.
Zhihu Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $753.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.