Zigcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.64 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,702.73 or 1.09947954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00056999 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064368 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

