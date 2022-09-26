Ziktalk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.00 Million (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Ziktalk has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ziktalk has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ziktalk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ziktalk Coin Profile

Ziktalk was first traded on February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ziktalk’s official website is www.ziktalk.com.

Buying and Selling Ziktalk

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ziktalk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ziktalk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

