ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Downgraded by TheStreet

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.26.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $4.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 76.40%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

