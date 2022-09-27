10,576 Shares in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Bought by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

adidas stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. 841,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,389. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.