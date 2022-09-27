12,176 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Eversource Energy comprises 0.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.91. 23,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,423. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

