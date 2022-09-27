13,096 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,988,000 after acquiring an additional 110,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 455,259 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

