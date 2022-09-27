13,828 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.64.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average is $172.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

