14,563 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

