1,534 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,982,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,807,000 after acquiring an additional 666,652 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 389,489 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 881,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,899,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 185,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,485. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
