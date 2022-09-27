1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.99 or 0.00352988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $11,182.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,092.59 or 1.09856790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00055986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063388 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

1GOLD is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

